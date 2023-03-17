Arrest warrant suspended for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

An arrest warrant for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was suspended Friday, his lawyers said, clearing the way for him to end a holdout at his residence that led to bloody clashes between supporters and police earlier this week.

Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote last year and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.

The warrant relates to his non-appearance in an Islamabad court to answer a case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan accusing him of not declaring gifts received during his time as premier, or the profit made from selling them.