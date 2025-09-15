New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters’ demands to ‘end corruption’

Nepal’s new leader vowed Sunday to follow protesters’ demands to “end corruption” as she began work as interim prime minister, after “Gen Z” youth demonstrations ousted her predecessor.

Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protesters’ demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.

Protests, sparked by a ban on social media and feeding into long-standing economic woes, began on Monday and quickly escalated, with parliament and key government buildings set ablaze.

“We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation,” Karki said in her first public comments since taking office on Friday.

A fifth of people in Nepal aged 15-24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank, with GDP per capita standing at just USD 1,447, in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

“What this group is demanding is the end of corruption, good governance and economic equality,” she added.