Nepal: 1 dead in protests against social media ban, state TV says

One person died as Nepali police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse young

people who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Monday against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, state TV said.

Nepal blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, last week after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.