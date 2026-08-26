South Asia

Nepal flood kills at least 19: police

AFP
Nuwakot, Nepal
Houses lie deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devghat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.AFP

At least 19 people were killed in Nepal on Wednesday after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, a police spokesman told AFP.

"Nineteen bodies have been recovered so far. We are intensely coordinating the rescue and relief efforts. Many in our police force are also out of contact," spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said.

Reuters reports that over 380 tourists, mostly foreigners, were out of contact after the massive flood.

A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region, China August 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
REUTERS

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board, noting authorities were working to verify the travellers'' whereabouts.

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