Nepal eliminates rubella, says WHO
Nepal has eliminated rubella as a public health problem, the World Health Organization said Monday, citing the success of its immunisation campaigns and disease-surveillance programme.
Rubella is a highly contagious viral infection transmitted through coughs and sneezes.
It occurs most often in children and young adults, most of whom will develop a mild fever and rash. But it is particularly serious for pregnant women as infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or a range of lifelong and debilitating birth defects.
A vaccination exists against rubella, which Nepal started using in its immunisation programme in 2012. By 2024, Nepal had achieved over 95 per cent coverage for at least one dose of rubella vaccine.
Catharina Boehme, head of the WHO’s 10-country South-East Asia regional division, hailed the “unwavering commitment” of Nepal’s leadership, and the work of its healthcare professionals, in tackling rubella.
In 2013, the region set the goal to eliminate measles and control rubella by 2020. In 2019 the goal was revised to measles and rubella elimination by 2023.
Due to setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, countries agreed in 2024 to push the date back to 2026.
As of January 2024, 175 countries have introduced rubella vaccines and global coverage is estimated at 69 per cent, the WHO said.
Reported rubella cases declined from 670,894 cases in 102 countries in 2000 to 17,865 cases in 78 countries in 2022.
The other countries in the UN health agency’s South-East Asia region which have eliminated rubella are Bhutan, North Korea, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and East Timor.