Nepal eliminates rubella, says WHO

Nepal has eliminated rubella as a public health problem, the World Health Organization said Monday, citing the success of its immunisation campaigns and disease-surveillance programme.

Rubella is a highly contagious viral infection transmitted through coughs and sneezes.

It occurs most often in children and young adults, most of whom will develop a mild fever and rash. But it is particularly serious for pregnant women as infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or a range of lifelong and debilitating birth defects.