Afghan girls struggle with poor internet as they turn to online classes

Sofia logs in to class on a laptop in Kabul for an online English course run by one of a growing number of educational institutes trying to reach Afghanistan’s girls and women digitally in their homes.

But when the teacher calls on Sofia to read a passage her computer screen freezes.

“Can you hear me?” she asks repeatedly, checking her connection.

After a while, her computer stutters back to life.

“As usual,” a fellow student equally frustrated with the poor communications sighs as the class gets going again.