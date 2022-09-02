South Asia

Suu Kyi gets 3-year jail for electoral fraud

In this file photo taken on 25 August, 2015, chairperson of National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi listens during an interview at the parliament in Naypyidaw.AFP

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced her to three years in jail with hard labour, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source could not be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Suu Kyi has been detained since a coup in February 2021 and has already been convicted of several offences, including corruption and incitement.

