More than 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE: Human Rights Watch

A UAE official told Reuters the UAE continues to work with the United States and other international partners to resettle remaining evacuees in a timely manner as per the original agreement. The official did not comment on the accusation that the Afghans were being detained.

"We understand that there are frustrations and this has taken longer than intended to complete," the official said.

The UAE official said the country is committed to ensuring Afghan evacuees live in safety, security and dignity, and said evacuees have received high-quality housing, sanitation, health, counseling, education and food services.

Human Rights Watch said it had received no responses to requests for comment from the UAE ministries of interior and foreign affairs.

The US State Department office that handles the relocation of Afghans told the rights group in a letter that the US commitment to resettling eligible Afghans - including those in Emirates Humanitarian City - is an "enduring one", the report said.