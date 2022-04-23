Anti-coup fighters threaten Chinese mines in Myanmar

Myanmar anti-coup rebels on Saturday threatened to attack Chinese-backed mines in the country's northwest if the projects are not shut down, saying the profits were lining the pockets of the junta.

The Southeast Asian nation's economy has been in turmoil since a coup last February and a number of countries have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military-linked businesses.

Rebel groups calling themselves People's Defence Forces (PDF) have sprung up since the putsch to oppose the regime, with junta-linked companies a prime target.

China's Wanbao Mining has a partnership with Myanmar military-owned conglomerate Myanma Economic Holdings to run the controversial Letpadaung and Sapetaung-Kyesintaung copper mines near Salingyi in the Sagaing region.

But mining has recently faced disruptions because of fighting, electricity supply problems and the coronavirus.