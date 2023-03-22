Aid funding shortfall could push Afghans into famine - WFP

A drop in donor funding could push parts of Afghanistan into famine this year, the World Food Programme said on Monday, adding that up to 9 million Afghans could be left without food aid after it had already had to slash rations.

A huge humanitarian aid package after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 - leading to foreign governments cutting development funding and imposing sanctions - helped avert a widespread famine then, but now those fears are rising again.

“Because of that, we’ve been able to stave off famine,” WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters. “If we are not able to provide that (again), we could face the worst-case scenario.”