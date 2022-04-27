Bilawal Bhutto appointed Pakistan foreign minister

The scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country's leadership.

Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world's youngest foreign ministers but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born -- including relations with arch-rival India.

Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.

His first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan's struggling economy.