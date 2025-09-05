Two powerful aftershocks pummel Afghanistan after earthquakes kill 2,200

Ambulances ferried to hospital 13 people injured after Thursday night's tremor of magnitude 6.2 in Nangarhar province, with its epicentre in the district of Shiwa near the Pakistan border, said regional health spokesman Naqibullah Rahimi.

Ten were discharged after treatment and three were in stable condition, he added.

A Reuters witness said details of the damage were still being collected after continuous aftershocks in Nangarhar, with its capital Jalalabad about 150 km (95 miles) from Kabul.

Friday's earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southeast at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, just hours after Thursday's event.

With houses built mostly of dry masonry, stone, and timber, some families preferred to stay in the open to guard against shocks, rather than return home.

Residents of the Nurgal district of Kunar have left their homes to live in tents, on the surrounding high land near a river, or in the open, for fear of more tremors.