US lifts sanctions on daughter of Myanmar military-linked businessman

The United States lifted on Friday sanctions on the daughter of a Myanmar businessman accused of supporting the country's military, according to the US Treasury Department's website, after she filed a suit seeking removal from the blacklist.

The move comes after Reuters reported this week that the Trump administration had opened talks with Myanmar's military-installed government, reversing US policy that sought to isolate the generals who overthrew elected leaders in 2021.

It was unclear if the decision to remove Myanmar national Theint Win Htet from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) was a result of the talks.