Fresh flood warnings for disaster-hit Nepal and Tibet, 1,400 still missing

China and Nepal warned of fresh flooding risks, complicating rescuers’ search Friday for more than 1,400 people missing after a deadly deluge and landslides swept away entire villages along their remote Himalayan border.

Emergency teams have recovered 392 bodies after a devastating tsunami-like wall of freezing water and mud wiped out towns under a torrent of sludge, burying homes, smashing bridges and dams and sweeping away vehicles.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists, including trekkers in the Himalayan nation and scores of Hindu pilgrims to Tibet’s sacred snow-capped Mount Kailash.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.