Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was set to appear in court on Saturday as police were entering his home and after he expressed fear of arrest in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with his supporters.

Facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was to address charges in the court in the capital Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

Khan says he followed legal procedures in acquiring the gifts.

Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricket legend told Reuters he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

He has led nationwide protests after his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday.