Is the rule of Myanmar's junta under threat?

Myanmar's ruling military is facing attacks on multiple fronts in its borderlands as an alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups combines with pro-democracy fighters to try to capture territory and challenge the junta's rule.

Why has fighting erupted?

On 27 October, an alliance of ethnic minority groups launched coordinated attacks on military posts in northern Shan State bordering China and took several towns, in an operation they called 1027, referring to the date the assault began.

The "Three Brotherhood Alliance", as the group is known, said its objective was "to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defence, maintain control over our territory and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes" by the junta.

It was also "dedicated to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship", it said, and committed to combating online gambling scam centres on the Myanmar-China border, which involve thousands of foreign workers, many against their will.

China, which has significant influence in the area, has urged an end to the fighting and had been pressing the junta to break up illicit businesses that have made many Chinese victims of scams, some even slavery. Some analysts and diplomats say it is unlikely the 1027 offensive could have been carried out without China's blessing.