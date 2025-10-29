Pakistan says peace talks with Afghanistan ‘failed’

Pakistan said Wednesday that negotiations for a lasting truce with Afghanistan had “failed to bring about a workable solution”, warning it would take steps to protect its people.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been holding negotiations in Istanbul aimed at securing peace after the South Asian neighbours’ deadliest border clashes in years.

The violence, which killed more than 70 people and wounded hundreds, erupted following explosions in Kabul on 9 October that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

“Regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances, kept deviating from the core issue and resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X after four days of negotiations brokered by Qatar and Turkey.

“The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution.”