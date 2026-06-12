Death toll from Pakistan-administered Kashmir protest clashes rises to 20: AFP tally

The death toll from clashes between police and members of a banned protest movement in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has risen to 20, according to an AFP tally on Friday based on official figures.

Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an anti-government movement demanding economic and governance reforms, have been pressing ahead with protests despite the group being banned under anti-terrorism laws last week.

Officials initially told AFP on Monday that seven people had been killed -- three civilians and four police officers -- and dozens wounded.

A new count on Friday saw the number of deaths rise sharply to 20.