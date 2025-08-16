Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 225

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 225 people in the past 48 hours, the disaster authority said Saturday.

The majority of the deaths, 211, were recorded in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, it said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while 21 others were injured.