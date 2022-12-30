Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted of corruption, jailed for 7 years

A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption on Friday, a legal source told AFP, ending the 18-month trial of the Nobel laureate.

Suu Kyi was jailed on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, purchase and maintaining of a helicopter that had caused a "loss to the state", the source said.

A prisoner of the military since the 2021 coup, Suu Kyi, 77, has been convicted on every charge levelled against her, ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting Covid restrictions.