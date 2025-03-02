Indonesians swindled by scams using president deepfakes

Wearing a traditional Indonesian black hat and shirt, President Prabowo Subianto speaks to the camera in an Instagram video, asking his people how he can help them after his election last year.

"Who hasn't received aid from me? What are your needs right now?" Prabowo appears to ask viewers in the clip posted in November.

But while the Indonesian leader's mouth moves and his eyes blink, the words he utters are part of a fraudulent deepfake scam uncovered by police last month that has swindled Indonesians across 20 provinces.