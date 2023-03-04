Authorities ban Women's Day march in Pakistan's Lahore

Authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally to mark International Women's Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the conservative, patriarchal country.

Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women's rights.

Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as reasons behind the decision, which were laid out in a notification to march organisers late Friday.