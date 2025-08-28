Pakistan destroys dam embankment as flood surge

Pakistan authorities blew up an embankment next to a monsoon-engorged dam on Wednesday as flooding submerged one of the world's holiest Sikh sites.

Three transboundary rivers in the east of the country have swollen to exceptionally high levels as a result of heavy rains across the border in India.

It has triggered flood alerts throughout Punjab province, home to nearly half of Pakistan's 255 million people. The army was also deployed to help evacuate people and livestock near the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.