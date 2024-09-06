On Myanmar's frontline, Rohingya fighters and junta face a common enemy

Myanmar's military long viewed the insurgency among persecuted Rohingya Muslims as an existential threat to the majority Buddhist nation, but as the Arakan Army rebel group makes sweeping gains, the junta and some Rohingya fighters now face a common foe.

In a once-unthinkable arrangement, the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) says its fighters have reached an "understanding" with the military not to attack each other, as they both battle the Arakan Army, the major rebel force in western Myanmar.

"The junta did not attack us, and we did not attack them," Ko Ko Linn, the head of RSO's political affairs, told Reuters in a rare interview.

"When they are not attacking us, why do we make two targets at the same time? This has become an understanding by nature."

There is no formal agreement between the RSO and the Myanmar military, said Ko Ko Linn, adding the two sides are not collaborating to fight the Arakan Army.