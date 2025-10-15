Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists

Two explosions were heard in central Kabul on Wednesday evening, AFP journalists said, with Afghanistan on edge after border clashes with Pakistan over the past week.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an oil tanker and a generator had exploded, sparking fires in the Afghan capital.

Ambulances were moving through the streets, AFP correspondents saw, while Taliban security forces also cordoned off the city centre.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising into the sky and the ground was littered with shattered glass from buildings damaged by the explosions, AFP journalists said.