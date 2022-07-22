Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of massacre

Myanmar junta troops killed at least 10 people and torched hundreds of houses during a raid on a village as fighting rages in a hotspot of opposition to the coup, locals and media reports said.

Northwest Sagaing region has seen fierce fighting and bloody reprisals since the coup last year, with junta troops struggling to crush resistance by a local "People's Defence Force" (PDF).

On 18 July, soldiers were dropped near Kyi Su village by two helicopters, one local told AFP, and around 100 people who had not fled were taken prisoner by the military.

"The elderly men were released on the following day while around 10 younger people were kept there," they said, requesting anonymity.

Villagers discovered the bodies as they returned on 20 July after soldiers had left, another resident said.

"I went to look for my animals in the forest but I found nine burnt human bodies with their hands tied," he said.