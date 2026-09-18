Suicide attack kills 16 near mosque in northwest Pakistan police compound

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a rise in attacks by Islamist militants fighting to overthrow the federal government.

Videos shared by rescuers showed the boundary wall ripped apart by the blast, and people trying to pull the wounded from the debris as ambulances arrived.

People lay on the road as others in blood-stained clothes tried to help them.

All seven attackers were killed in the explosion and the gun battle that followed, police said in a statement.