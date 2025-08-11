Myanmar’s Arakan Army vows to block elections in Rakhine

One of Myanmar's most powerful ethnic groups pledged on Monday to block elections in areas it controls, rejecting polls the military junta has touted as a way of ending the nation's civil war.

The Arakan Army (AA) has emerged as a key challenger to Myanmar's ruling generals since a 2021 military coup sparked war and today controls nearly all of western Rakhine state.

In addition to the AA, the military is battling an array of other ethnic armies that have long resisted central rule and have been joined on the frontlines by new pro-democracy guerrilla units.