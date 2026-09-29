Malaysia deported around 1,500 Myanmar refugees, including children, despite safety concerns

Malaysia deported around 1,500 Myanmar nationals, including children, on Tuesday as part of a refugee repatriation programme, defying objections from the United Nations and dozens of human rights groups.

The deportation is the first phase of a broader plan agreed with Myanmar that could see as many as 5,000 people returned.

Malaysia has said returns are strictly voluntary, but the UN refugee agency and civil society organisations have raised concerns about the programme given Myanmar's ongoing civil war.

Dozens of buses accompanied by security vehicles arrived at a stadium near the Lumut naval base in Malaysia's Perak state on Tuesday morning, then moved to the port where two Myanmar naval vessels and a hospital ship were docked, Reuters witnesses said.