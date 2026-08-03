Detained Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official: President office

Myanmar's detained democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with the nation's Red Cross representative on Monday, the president's office said, the first publicised meeting between her and a foreign official since she was ousted in a 2021 coup.

The military deposed Suu Kyi in February 2021, jailing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and triggering an ongoing civil war that has killed more than 100,000 people on all sides.

The coup leader and former junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, was installed as civilian president in April following highly restricted elections.

Later that month, Suu Kyi, now 81, was moved to house arrest after Min Aung Hlaing said he had commuted the rest of her sentence.