Sri Lanka to end state of emergency

Sri Lanka will not extend a state of emergency imposed to control anti-government protests as the situation in the impoverished nation has "stabilised", the president's office said Tuesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe invoked the tough laws four days after his predecessor fled the country and resigned on July 14 after months of protests over acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The emergency imposed by Wickremesinghe is due to lapse on Thursday and he has the power to renew it every month thereafter.