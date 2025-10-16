Ceasefire called after new Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes kill dozens

In Kabul, Afghanistan's Taliban government said it had ordered the Afghan army to respect the truce, "unless it is violated" by the opposing side, a spokesman said on X.

The temporary ceasefire followed a week of violence between the two neighbours.

The Taliban had launched an offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

With both countries on edge, plumes of black smoke were seen rising above Kabul after two blasts Wednesday evening, AFP reporters said.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an oil tanker and a generator had exploded, sparking fires, although he did not explicitly link the blasts to the clashes with Pakistan.

At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in Wednesday explosions in Kabul, an Italian NGO which runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said, before the truce entered into effect.

"We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people, and we learned that there had been explosions a few kilometres away from our hospital," Dejan Panic, EMERGENCY's country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Ambulances raced through Kabul where shattered glass from damaged buildings littered the streets, AFP saw. Taliban forces also cordoned off some city streets.