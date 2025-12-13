Pakistan's ex-spy chief jailed for 14 years in rare military rebuke

A military court in Pakistan jailed former spy chief Faiz Hamid for 14 years on four charges including interference in politics, the army said on Thursday, in a rare conviction of a once-powerful general in the South Asian nation.

Hamid, in custody and under trial since August last year, was the chief of Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency from 2019 to 2021 under jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two were considered close allies.

"The accused was tried on four charges," the military said in a statement.