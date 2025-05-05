Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

The Pakistan military said on Monday it had conducted a second missile test since a fresh stand-off with India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of the divided territory last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

The missile test comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, before heading to New Delhi later this week.

Araghchi will be the first senior foreign diplomat to visit both countries, after Iran offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"We do not want tensions to develop in this region and we will spare no effort to help de-escalate the situation between the two countries," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.

The Pakistan military tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres (75 miles), according to Monday's statement.