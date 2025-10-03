Days of violent anti-government protests grip Pakistan’s Kashmir

Days of violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police have gripped Pakistan’s Kashmir on the border with India, with nine confirmed killed among scant news to emerge after an internet blackout.

Thousands first took to the streets of Muzaffarabad on Monday, demanding an end to lucrative benefits for the political class, such as free electricity and expensive cars.

Internet and mobile phone services have been blocked in the towering mountain valley, and local media were warned earlier by authorities against covering the daily demonstrations.