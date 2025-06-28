Suicide attack kills 16 soldiers in Pakistan: Security, govt

A suicide attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban killed 16 soldiers and wounded more than two dozen people, including civilians, local government officials and police officers told AFP.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy," said a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said 16 soldiers were killed, raising a previous death toll of 13.