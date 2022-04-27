Myanmar junta court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail for corruption, part of a barrage of criminal cases that could see the deposed civilian leader jailed for decades.

Since a military coup ousted her government in February last year, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, Suu Kyi has been in military custody.

In the latest case, the Nobel laureate was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars.

After two days of delays, the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw handed down its verdict and sentence at 9:30 am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

"Regarding taking gold and dollars from U Phyo Min Thein, the court sentenced her five years' imprisonment," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told AFP.