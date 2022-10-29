Imran Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called "long march" Friday on the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis.

The former international cricket star was booted from office in April by a no-confidence vote after defections by some of his coalition partners, but he retains mass public support in the South Asian country.

Thousands of people gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, from where a convoy began the 380-kilometre (240-mile) journey to the capital, expected to take around a week with rallies planned along the route.

"We need to rid the country of looters and thieves who are taking the country's money for their own interests," said supporter Muhammad Mazhar, 36.

"We need to save the country and change this system, so I am supporting Imran Khan."

Khan was voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics.

But his mishandling of the economy -- and falling out with a military accused of helping his rise -- sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a "conspiracy" involving the United States.

"This nation is ready to make every sacrifice but it will not accept thieves. The objective of the march is that decisions should be taken by the people themselves," Khan told the crowd from the top of a shipping container.