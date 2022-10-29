Imran Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election

Parts of his speech that addressed the heads of the military and intelligence services were censored by Pakistani television channels.
Military influence
Khan, who has dodged multiple legal challenges, has already staged a string of well-attended rallies demonstrating his popularity, and earlier this month won six out of eight by-elections.
Sadia Mehmood, a 21-year-old university student, told AFP she was marching to restore democracy.
"The army is already scared, and the criminals in Islamabad are worried and they should be worried," she said. "Their time is up."
The political wrangling has overshadowed relief efforts following the devastating floods that left a third of the country under water -- and a repair bill of at least $30 billion.
Pakistan's economy also remains in a dire state, with high inflation, a nose-diving rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
On Thursday, the head of the country's main intelligence service and chief of military public relations held an unprecedented press conference where they defended the institutions against Khan's accusations they were meddling in politics.
Pakistan has been ruled by the military for much of its 75-year history, and criticism of the security establishment has long been seen as a red line.
The establishment has been under further scrutiny this week following the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif by police in Kenya, where he had fled to avoid sedition charges.
Kenyan officials say Sharif's death was a case of mistaken identity, but it has spawned speculation of a targeted killing and the Pakistan government has ordered an official inquiry.
The funeral of Sharif -- a strident critic of Pakistan's military establishment -- was attended by tens of thousands of Khan supporters chanting "Arshad, your blood will bring revolution".