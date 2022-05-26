Ousted PM Khan leads protest march to Pakistan capital

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in the capital Islamabad with a convoy of thousands of supporters for a major rally the new government has attempted to shut down, with clashes breaking out between police and protesters.

Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month, the cricket star turned politician has heaped pressure on the country's fragile new coalition rulers by staging mass protests, touting a claim he was ousted from office in a "foreign conspiracy".

In a centrepiece showdown with his rivals, Khan had called for supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to convoy to Islamabad and stage a sit-in until fresh elections are announced.

"I want to remind you that we are doing jihad, not politics. This is our struggle for true freedom," Khan said in a video message.