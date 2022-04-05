Pakistan court adjourns again on PM Khan no-confidence saga

Pakistan's supreme court adjourned Tuesday without ruling on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections.

The court, which will resume Wednesday, must decide if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend.

Had the vote taken place Khan was certain to have been booted from office, but the move allowed him to get the presidency -- a largely ceremonial role held by a loyalist -- to dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days.