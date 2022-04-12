'Pakistan's new government facing severe economic challenges'

"Imran Khan has left a critical mess," Miftah Ismail, who is likely to be Sharif's finance minister, told a news conference in Islamabad, adding the suspended talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be resumed as a priority.

"We will restart talks with the IMF," he said.

Ismail repeated Sharif's concerns raised in his maiden speech in parliament at what he described as record deficits his government will inherit from Khan, who was accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy.