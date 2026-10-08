Vance, who became involved in Myanmar policy while advising Vice President JD Vance on Asian affairs, has also met in person and virtually with the democratic opposition and ethnic armed groups fighting the military, five of the people said.

A major focus of the US push is getting Myanmar's help shuttering scam hubsoperating on its territory that run romance and other frauds, which have scammed Americans out of billions of dollars. Two people familiar with the matter said the FBI has had direct contact with Myanmar’s authorities on cyber scams.

Researchers say many scams are run from areas under militia control, with some proceeds flowing to the military, raising doubts about whether Myanmar’s leaders are serious about enforcement.

US officials also discussed access to Myanmar’s massive deposits of heavy rare earths that are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. US officials acknowledge obstacles: the deposits mainly lie in territory held by ethnic armies fighting Myanmar’s military government, and China, currently the main importer, could see any US role as a challenge.

Still, with Washington seeking to diversify supply chains away from China, Myanmar's deposits remain a recurring topic in conversations, the people said.