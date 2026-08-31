Nepal flood death toll jumps to 903, missing 4,247

Devastating floods near the border with China have killed at least 903 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country has soared to 4,247, its disaster authority said Monday, as rescue efforts entered a sixth day.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet following Wednesday's disaster, taking the overall toll to 919 dead and 4,793 missing.

Nepal's list of the missing includes 592 foreigners.

It also includes 933 workers on hydropower projects along the river which the torrent crashed through, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Nepal's disaster agency listed 3,655 missing citizens in its update on Monday morning.