President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal

Nepal’s president said Thursday he was seeking an end to the crisis that has engulfed the Himalayan nation since deadly protests this week ousted the prime minister and left parliament in flames.

The army has imposed a curfew in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, with soldiers patrolling the largely quiet streets for a second day after the worst violence in two decades.

President Ramchandra Paudel appealed to “all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought, as soon as possible”.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has launched talks with key figures and “representatives of Gen Z”, a military spokesperson said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.