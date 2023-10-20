Pakistan's comeback king Nawaz Sharif returns again

Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return from exile eager to make yet another comeback in a country mired in political and economic chaos.

The 73-year-old is one of the nation's wealthiest men, with a fortune earned in the steel business, but is admired by supporters for his approachable "man of the soil" demeanour.

Often draped in a red Gucci scarf, his political fortunes have risen and fallen on his relationship with Pakistan's powerful military establishment -- the country's true kingmakers.

Fans call him "the Lion of Punjab", the eastern and most populous province where his support is strongest, and he is known to parade big cats at extravagant political events drumming up support.

Despite a conviction for graft hanging over him, a court this week granted him protective bail until Tuesday -- paving the way for a welcome home rally that has been on the cards for months.

After four years of self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom, it will be a major test of clout for one of the big beasts of Pakistani politics.