Reaction to wounding of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU
The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.
PAKISTANI NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER MALALA YOUSAFZAI
Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery.
INDIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ARINDAM BAGCHI
It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments.
PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM
Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan.
FORMER PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN WASIM AKRAM
Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot and wounded in 'clear assassination' attempt.