Five killed as Pakistan police clear anti-Israel protest site

Pakistani police said Monday they launched a clearance operation against a hardline Islamist party after failed negotiations to call off an anti-Israel protest, with five killed in the violence, including one policeman.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) began its protests in Lahore on Thursday and planned to march to the US embassy in Islamabad, leading authorities to block roads between the two cities and shut down the internet.

After negotiations between TLP and the government collapsed on Sunday, authorities launched a "dispersal operation" in Muridke, a town north of Lahore, where more than 7,000 supporters had reached in their march to the capital.