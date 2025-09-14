South Asia

Death toll in Nepal’s anti-graft protests jumps to 72

Reuters
Kathmandu
A Nepali Army soldier guards outside presidential building "Shital Niwas", following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 12 September, 2025.Reuters

The death toll from last week's anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.

"Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered," health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.

The ministry's latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Nepal police on 8 September opened fire, killing at least 17 people as thousands of young protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.
AFP
Many government buildings, the country's supreme court, parliament building, police posts, businesses as well as politicians’ private houses including that of President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli were set on fire.

Oli, who resigned last week, has been replaced by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister tasked with holding new parliamentary elections which has been called for 5 March.

