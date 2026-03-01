8 killed in pro-Iran protest at US consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

At least eight people were killed during pro-Iran protests at the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on Sunday, a rescue service spokesman told AFP.

"We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi''s civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," said Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service, adding most had bullet wounds.

Hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the consulate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, an AFP journalist saw.

A crowd of young people climbed over the main gate and gained access to the driveway of the consular building, smashing some windows.