The foreign tourists missing in Nepal's flash floods

Hundreds of tourists in Nepal, many of them foreigners, have gone missing in the Himalayan nation's devastating flash floods on Wednesday, which have killed at least 95 people.

Hours after the disaster tore through the border region with Tibet, some 403 visitors, including 341 foreign nationals, were still unaccounted for, according to the ministry of culture, tourism and civil aviation.

In its second situation update posted on X, the Nepal Tourism Board gave a tally of 384 missing travellers, 291 of them non-Nepalis. Many of the foreign tourists' nationalities were yet to be confirmed.

Nestled in the Himalayas, Nepal is a milestone tourist destination for hikers and climbers from around the world, lured by the challenge of scaling some of the world''s highest peaks, Mount Everest among them.

